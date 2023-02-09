BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man serving life without parole for killing a liquor store clerk in 1996 is seeking to be resentenced under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule.

The 5th District Court of Appeal is sending the case of Christopher James Hearn back to Kern County for a hearing to determine if he’s eligible to have his murder conviction tossed and be resentenced on the underlying charges of robbery and conspiracy.

In a ruling filed Thursday, appellate justices said the trial court must determine the outcome and expressed no opinion on how the case should be resolved. A hearing date had not been scheduled.

Hearn, 46, was convicted of the April 9, 1996 slaying of a liquor store clerk in Ridgecrest. The clerk suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and one to his left arm, according to appellate court filings. A witness reported seeing three people inside the store wearing dark clothing and with faces covered sometime between 8:30 and 8:50 p.m.

Police contacted a woman, identified in documents as “Annette R.,” who admitted going to the store with Hearn and two women to rob the business. She said Hearn shot the clerk, according to the filings, but later said she was outside when the shooting happened and didn’t see the victim.

At trial, Annette testified she heard gunshots, ran inside and saw Hearn shoot the clerk multiple times.

Another witness testified Annette bragged about being the shooter, the filings say.

A jury found Hearn guilty of first-degree murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy.

Hearn is arguing he wasn’t the actual killer and filed a petition under a 2019 change to the felony-murder rule, which says a person must actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Those who previously could have been charged with murder for participating in a dangerous felony that resulted in death can now only be charged with the underlying crime, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or another serious offense.

It’s possible Hearn could be released if resentenced, depending on factors including whether he’s also serving time for other cases.