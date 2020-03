BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday convicted a man of killing one man and injuring three others in a shooting that happened more than 30 years ago.

The jury found Paul Manuel Sanchez guilty of murder and three counts of attempted murder in the May 21, 1988, shooting in Wasco that killed Alfred Quinones.

Sanchez, 56, faces a life term in prison at his April 15 sentencing.

Authorities arrested Sanchez in Arizona in 2018.