BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted of murder three times — twice getting the results overturned — Glenn Maurice Johnson is due in court Tuesday in pursuit of resentencing under a change in state law.

Johnson, 46, has been serving 27 years to life in prison in the 2002 killing of Lamar Rufus.

The 5th District Court of Appeal overturned Johnson’s first conviction in 2003 because the judge gave the jury an inaccurate instruction. Retried and convicted again in 2005, the results didn’t stand: Appeals court justices found the prosecutor violated Johnson’s constitutional rights by withholding information on a key witness.

A third trial was held in 2008, with Johnson again found guilty of all counts: second-degree murder, conspiracy and accessory.

That conviction has stood for 15 years, but Johnson filed an appeal seeking resentencing after the felony-murder rule was altered in 2019. The law now requires a defendant to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise, they can only be charged with the underlying felony, whether it’s robbery, kidnapping or another crime that resulted in death.

Authorities said Johnson and Arthur Lenix conspired to kill Rufus the evening of Sept. 19, 2002. Lenix, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving life without parole, according to court records.

Rufus and a cousin, Curtis Rufus, partied that night then went to a convenience store, according to Curtis Rufus’ narrative of the night’s events contained in appellate court documents. Curtis Rufus bought a bottle of water and the two began walking to their cars, parked in an alley behind the store.

They came across Johnson and Lenix, members of the Country Boy Crips gang. As they passed, Curtis Rufus said he patted Johnson’s chest in a “friendly way” and told him to wake up because he seemed “zombied out,” according to the documents. Immediately afterward, Curtis Rufus said, he heard something hit the ground and his cousin told him a gun was dropped. Curtis Rufus said he turned around and saw Lenix put something in his waistband.

The cousins went to their cars. Curtis Rufus said he began driving away but noticed his cousin’s car hadn’t moved.

As he backed up and looked over his shoulder, Curtis Rufus said he saw Lamar Rufus standing outside his car talking with someone on the other side of the vehicle as Lenix walked up behind him.

Lenix raised a gun and fired into Lamar Rufus’ head, Curtis Rufus said, then fired shots at his car as he drove toward him, a round hitting the man with whom his cousin had been talking.

Another vehicle entered the alley. Curtis Rufus said he later identified the driver as Johnson. He said Lenix got in the car and two drove away, according to the documents.

On appeal, Johnson argued Curtis Rufus lied, pointing out there was no corroborating testimony backing up his account. He also said, and appellate justices agreed after reviewing the trial record, there was “no physical evidence that tended to show (Johnson) drove the killer from the crime scene.”

Johnson’s hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Gregory Pulskamp.