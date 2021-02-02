Man committed carjacking, led officers on chase: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police a say a man carjacked a vehicle then led officers on a chase before being taken into custody over the weekend.

Steven Rosales, 23, was arrested on charges of carjacking, gang participation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony evading, police said.

On Saturday night, police were called to a report of a carjacking on Golden State Avenue. A woman said she was in her vehicle when an armed man later identified as Rosales ordered her to get out and drove away in her vehicle, police said.

Officers found Rosales driving the woman’s vehicle in the area of Union Avenue and Bernard Street, according to police. He refused to pull over, leading officers on a chase that ended on Chester Lane when he ran from the vehicle. He was taken into custody shortly afterward.

A loaded gun believed used in the carjacking was recovered, police said.