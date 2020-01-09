Man claimed self-defense in deadly shooting of 19-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the man challenged him to a fight and approached with fists raised, Jose Santiago Velasquez raised his gun and fired.

He meant to shoot the other man in the leg, Velasquez told detectives. He hit him in the chest instead.

The wounded man, Nicholas Villarreal, 19, died at the scene of the Dec. 28 shooting. Velasquez was arrested, and has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and recklessly discharging a firearm.

According to recently released court documents, Velasquez, 49, claimed he shot Villarreal in self-defense.

Velasquez told detectives Villarreal and several other men showed up to his residence in the 1900 block of Missouri Avenue to fight his son. He said he fired a warning shot but Villarreal refused to leave and attempted to continue to fight his son.

When he shot Villarreal, he told investigators, he said he was only protecting his family and he believed Villarreal and another person who had stayed were going to try to enter his house, according to the documents.

Velasquez directed investigators to an area of the backyard where he buried the revolver used in the shooting, the documents said.

The fight was over a “domestic disagreement,” according to the documents.

Held on $1 million bail, Velasquez is next due in court Jan. 16.