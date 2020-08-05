Man chased off by 10-year-old in attempted bike theft now wanted on two burglary warrants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested in May after a 10-year-old girl stopped him from trying to steal a bicycle is now wanted on two warrants for burglary, police said.

Michael King, 59, is charged with first-degree burglary in a May 21 incident where a man entered an open garage in northwest Bakersfield and tried to steal a bicycle. The reporting party’s 10-year-old daughter yelled at the man, causing him to drop the bike and run, according to sheriff’s officials.

Surveillance video captured the incident and authorities identified the burglar as King. He was arrested and later released, and is now suspected of committing other burglaries, police said.

Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.