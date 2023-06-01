BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to kill members of a Pentecostal church has been found competent to stand trial.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez on Thursday scheduled a preliminary hearing later this month for 31-year-old Miguel Campos, who is charged with a civil rights violation by force or threat of force and making terroristic threats.

Campos last year allegedly made “aggressively sexual” comments to a young woman at Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal and demanded her father bring her to his hotel room, a prosecutor said during a prior court hearing.

When rebuffed, Campos made threats and showed up at the church with a kitchen knife, the prosecutor said. He refused to leave and was disarmed by members of the congregation, then threatened to kill the pastor and others, the prosecutor said.