BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with shooting a Delano police dog then turning the gun toward officers now has a trial date, according to court records.

Eduardo Figueroa is scheduled to stand trial Sept. 18 on a dozen felony charges, including harming a police officer’s dog and nine counts of assault with a gun on an officer, Superior Court records show.

The K-9 survived.

Delano PD K9 Axel / Courtesy: Delano PD

According to court filings, on New Year’s Day 2022, Figueroa led McFarland police on a chase through the city, speeding and running stop signs, before stopping at East Sherwood Avenue and San Lucas Street. He refused to show his hands, filings say, and remained in the car even after officers fired a pepper ball launcher.

A K-9 was requested from Delano police. The dog was released and “apprehended Figueroa through the open driver’s side door,” the filings say.

Figueroa fired at least twice, according to the filings. Seven officers then fired, wounding Figueroa, and he dropped the gun, police said. Figueroa was taken to Kern Medical, where he recovered, and was booked into jail.

Figueroa told a sheriff’s investigator he shot the dog to avoid getting bit, and then pointed the gun at officers, according to the filings.