BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was set at $25,000 on Wednesday for a man accused of shooting at his nephew.

Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Benny Laws had stayed out of trouble for nine years until Monday morning, when a dispute in the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court reportedly prompted him to fire a gun. The commissioner ordered Laws to stay away from and not contact his adult nephew, who wasn’t hit.

Laws, 40, pleaded not guilty to three felony charges: assault with a gun; recklessly firing a gun; and carrying a loaded gun without registration. He’s due back in court on Feb. 22.