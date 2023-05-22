BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of grabbing a 14-year-old’s breast and pulling her toward him told police he thought she was 18 and he only wanted to talk, according to a court filing.

Timothy Aik Kensavath, 22, denied touching the girl inappropriately during the April 25 encounter, according to a probable cause declaration. He was charged last week with sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child and is due in court June 2.

The incident occurred when two girls, 14-year-old eighth graders, were walking home from Freedom Middle School, heading east on Hageman Road at about 3:30 p.m. Security footage captured a man identified as Kensavath approach them from behind. The girls then ran to one of their homes, where the victim called her mother at work.

The mother, Suzanne Mendoza, had her daughter call 911 and they filed a police report. Suzanne Mendoza knocked on doors in the neighborhood and found a homeowner’s Ring camera had taken a shot of a pickup parked on the street at about the time of the incident. The photo was posted and shared on social media.

The next day, the Mendoza family got word the truck had been spotted. Suzanne’s husband, Victor Mendoza, drove to the area, found the truck and saw the driver matched the description his daughter gave of the suspect. He chased the man to a car wash on Niles Street and the police were called and took Kensavath into custody.