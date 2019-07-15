Breaking News
Click for coverage of the Ridgecrest earthquakes

Man charged with sexual abuse of child 10 years old or younger

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
KCSO Kern County Sheriff's Office logo kcso

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 33-year-old man was charged earlier this month with engaging in sex acts with a child 10 years old or younger.

Ivan Espinoza is being held on $1 million bail and has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, according to court records.

Police began investigating after the child told a relative about the alleged abuse, according to a search warrant filed in the case. Officers arrested Espinoza and seized a cellphone, among other items.

Espinoza is due back in court Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News