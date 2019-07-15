Man charged with sexual abuse of child 10 years old or younger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 33-year-old man was charged earlier this month with engaging in sex acts with a child 10 years old or younger.

Ivan Espinoza is being held on $1 million bail and has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, according to court records.

Police began investigating after the child told a relative about the alleged abuse, according to a search warrant filed in the case. Officers arrested Espinoza and seized a cellphone, among other items.

Espinoza is due back in court Friday.