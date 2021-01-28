Man charged with pointing replica firearm at woman, children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is charged with multiple felonies and a misdemeanor after a woman reported he pointed a firearm at her and two children as they sat in a car.

Jordon McLeod, 23, was arrested shortly after the Dec. 21 incident, found in possession of a replica handgun and positively identified by the woman as the man who confronted her, say newly-released court documents. McLeod is held without bail and next due in court Monday.

The woman said she was sitting in her car in a parking lot at about 8:40 p.m. when she noticed movement to her left, according to the documents. She turned and saw a man standing about 6 feet away pointing a gun at her.

There was no orange cap or other marking indicating the gun was a replica, the woman said, and she was afraid he would shoot her. She told deputies she reached for her department-issued handgun — the documents don’t indicate which department she works for — and the man pointed the gun at two children in the car.

By the time she retrieved her gun, the man had lowered his gun and walked away, according to her statement in the documents.

Deputies found the replica handgun, a fixed-blade knife and a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine on McLeod when they arrested him, the documents say. He’s charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, two counts of will cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a replica firearm.