BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two men at apartments used by veterans lived with the victims and was found at a bus station with blood on his clothing and a loaded handgun, according to court documents.

Guadalupe Mojica declined to answer questions and requested an attorney following his arrest June 8 in the deaths of Timothy A. Blevins, 63, and a man whose name has not been released, say newly-released sheriff’s reports filed in Superior Court. Mojica, who has no prior criminal record, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and held without bail.

The bodies were found the morning of June 7 by an employee at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation on Decatur Street. One man had been shot twice in the back of the head, the other once to the left side of his head, the reports say. Both were seated on couches.

The complex’s resident manager told investigators the victims got along well and were like “best friends.” She said Mojica kept to himself and became easily annoyed, often arguing with one of his roommates about windows being open, fans running and other “petty stuff.”

“Very set in schedule,” the manager said of Mojica according to the documents. “He’s aggravated.”

All three men were alive during a room check around 4 p.m. June 6, staff told investigators. Surveillance video shows Mojica leave the apartment that evening carrying a black plastic bag, the documents say.

No one entered the apartment until 8:40 a.m. the next day, when the bodies were found. Staff said they didn’t hear gunshots.

Deputies arrested Mojica on June 8 at the GET bus station on Chester Avenue. He had a .380-caliber handgun in his pocket loaded with four rounds, a trash bag containing a spent casing and suspected blood spatter on his clothing, according to the documents. Three rounds had been fired at the scene and investigators noted the gun found on Mojica was missing three rounds.

Mojica is due back in court Aug. 3.