BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with an alleged street racing crash that occurred in November, police said.

Nathan Valencia, 30, was arrested Friday and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, engaging in a speed contest resulting in injuries and driving without a license, according to court records.

He’s due in court Tuesday to be formally arraigned.

Valencia is alleged to have driven a vehicle that raced a red Honda Civic shortly after midnight Nov. 19 on Stockdale Highway. The Civic sideswiped another vehicle and crashed into a stationary object on westbound Stockdale Highway west of Jenkins Road, police said.

A passenger in the Civic, Carmen Romero Vidal, 23, was taken to a hospital and declared dead, reports said. The driver, a man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Another passenger suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police later asked for help identifying the driver of a gray Infinity G37 who was wanted for questioning.