Man charged with murder in deadly Wasco stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Wasco over the weekend.

Sergio Acosta, 24, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Javier Guadalupe Martinez, according to sheriff’s officials.

Acosta is held without bail and his next hearing is scheduled Sept. 30.

Martinez was stabbed Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Spruce Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials. He died Monday afternoon at Kern Medical.