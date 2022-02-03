Man charged with murder in deadly Rosamond shooting

Crime Watch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Rosamond late last year.

Demond Anderson, 29, is due in court Thursday afternoon to be formally arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas B. Archuleta, 20, according to sheriff’s officials. He was booked into jail Tuesday and is held without bail.

Deputies called to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 20 found Archuleta suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Diamond Street, sheriff’s officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

