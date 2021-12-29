Man charged with murder in Bakersfield stabbing had hunting knife with victim’s blood: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a southwest Bakersfield stabbing was found in possession of a large hunting knife and matched a person caught on surveillance footage running from the crime scene, according to police reports.

Corey Devlon Spells, 36, was arrested Oct. 7 in an unrelated case and police noticed he was wearing the same style of footwear and had facial hair similar to the person seen in footage retrieved from the homicide, according to reports filed in Superior Court.

Also, he wore a dark hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap with a light-colored bill — matching what the person in the video wore, the filings say. And he had a “large, fixed-blade hunting knife” which an autopsy of the victim revealed would have been the type of weapon used in the stabbing.

Perhaps most significantly, blood on the knife matched the DNA of the victim, according to the filings.

Spells was charged with first-degree murder and court records show he has undergone competency hearings. It was not immediately clear if he had been found incompetent.

Spells is accused of killing John Anthony Sosa Jr., 48.

Sosa was found unconscious and bleeding early Oct. 3 on American Avenue, north of Ming Avenue and east of Valhalla Drive, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Sosa used a washing stall at a nearby car wash as a makeshift encampment, police said, and surveillance footage shows he briefly fought with a man there at about 2:35 a.m., according to the filings.

The suspect runs and Sosa walks in the other direction while holding his neck, the filings say. He’s later seen lying on the ground.

Police arrested Spells Oct. 7 after an officer recognized him from surveillance photographs of a burglary that occurred at JC Penney the month before.

In that incident, a man used a sledgehammer to damage a jewelry case and steal several pieces of jewelry, according to the filings.

Spells was found wearing four women’s wedding rings that had a total value of $14,458.28, the filings say. He’s charged with felony vandalism, grand theft and other offenses in that incident.

Spells also has a third case against him in which he’s charged with second-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.