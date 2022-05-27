BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was found last month east of Lamont, sheriff’s officials confirmed Friday.

Jose Gutierrez-Rosales, 49, has pleaded not guilty and is held without bail, according to court records. Deputies arrested him April 28.

He is accused of killing Hector Javier Castaneda Vasquez, 56, of Bakersfield. Deputies found Vasquez’s body the morning of April 18 in the 13600 block of Di Giorgio Road, officials said.

Vasquez died of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

Gutierrez-Rosales is due back in court June 28.