Man charged with murder in 2-year-old’s death due in court this morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaleb Kessinger, charged with murder and other crimes in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, is due in court this morning.

Kessinger, 22, and his former girlfriend, Ayled Chavez, were arrested in April of last year on suspicion of killing Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez and dumping his body in the Kern River Canyon. They later returned to bury the body, according to court documents.

A courtroom may be assigned this morning for Kessinger’s trial.

Chavez took a plea deal in the case after leading police to where her son’s body was buried. She’s expected to testify against Kessinger.

She told police she went out for dinner with a friend and left Ramon in Kessinger’s care. When she returned home, the child’s face and head were injured and he died later that night, she said.

In a separate case, Kessinger faces charges in which he’s alleged to have stolen $1,200 from his grandfather and stashed guns in his room for the benefit of the West Side Crips gang.