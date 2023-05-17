BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were filed against a man who was allegedly involved in a fatal crash on Feb. 15 in Southwest Bakersfield that killed the victim months later, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Marque Qualls was charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and assault with a deadly weapon on March 11, according to officials.

Qualls allegedly drove while under the influence of alcohol at full speed through a red light and made no effort to slow or stop and collided with a vehicle driven by Larry Hallum on Old River Road and White Lane, according to the district attorney’s office.

Hallum was injured and died in April because of injuries allegedly sustained by the crash, according to officials. Qualls was arrested by the district attorney’s investigators on May 17.

Hallum was well-known in the Arvin community, according to officials. He worked for four decades as an educator at Arvin High School.

Qualls is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment Friday, according to the district attorney’s office.