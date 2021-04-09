Man charged with molesting child over several years found guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with molesting a child over the course of several years was found guilty by a jury in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday.

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Jeremy Westheimer guilty of two counts of child molestation, including a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14 years and sodomy of a child under 16 years old.

Between 2009 and 2015, the DA’s Office said Westheimer molested a child who he had previously tutored at an after-school program at their apartment complex. He also had contact with the child while working as a teacher’s aide at Standard Middle School and later while living at a residence near the child’s home.

The DA’s Office said Westheimer engaged in acts of masturbation, oral copulation, and sodomy with the child, who was between the ages of 12 and 15 years old. The molestation was discovered in April 2016, when the victim came forward.

The jury found insufficient evidence to find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt for additional charges that alleged additional sexual acts while the victim was between the ages of 10 and 11 years old, the DA’s Office said.

The jury also found Westheimer not guilty of additional charges alleging sexual acts that had occurred with a second child in an unrelated incident in 2015.

Westheimer’s sentencing is set for May 6. He faces a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months in prison and mandatory sex offender registration.