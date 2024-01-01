BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say was a among a large group of bicyclists involved in a street takeover event in Downtown Bakersfield has been charged with two misdemeanors.

Court records show Jacob Rossen is facing charges of resisting arrest and having a bicycle in a prohibited area, as well as three vehicle code infractions. The 20-year-old is scheduled for arraignment Thursday.

On Dec. 2, police were called to reports of bicyclists — as many as 100 — flooding streets and causing traffic hazards and peace disturbances. Some stole merchandise from businesses and vandalized property, police said.

Most of the bicyclists fled when police arrived. Officers seized more than seven bicycles and cited several juveniles, police said.