Man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed motorcyclist failed to yield, was intoxicated, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with manslaughter in a February crash that killed a motorcyclist failed to yield to the other driver and provided breath samples to police that showed he was right at or above the 0.08 percent blood alcohol content at which the state considers a person impaired, newly released documents say.

Torres Lee Dawson, 54, has pleaded not guilty to DUI vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in the Feb. 14 crash that killed 24-year-old Deion Shaquille Nobles.

Dawson drove a red Chevrolet Silverado south on Chester Avenue when he turned east to head onto 2nd Street, court documents say. Dawson turned directly in front of Nobles, who was riding a motorcycle north on Chester. The two collided and Nobles died from his injuries.

The documents say Dawson showed signs of impairment when questioned at the scene. Police say he had red, watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance and gave off a strong odor of alcohol.

He provided a breath sample of 0.086 percent, police said in the documents, followed by two more samples of 0.079 percent and 0.080 percent.

Nobles’ injuries included fractured ribs, a broken pelvis and facial fractures, according to the documents. The coroner’s office ruled cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma to the head, chest and extremities.

Dawson is next due in court May 26.