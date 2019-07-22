Man charged with killing 4-month-old due back in court Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Daniel McKie, charged with killing a 4-month-old boy, appeared in court Monday but his case has been postponed to Friday as he awaits a courtroom for his murder trial.

The 21-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Anakin McKie in 2017 and faces a life term in prison if convicted.

McKie, who was not the child’s father, told investigators he was carrying Anakin when he tripped and fell into a wall. He said Anakin hit his head on the wall when he fell, according to court documents.

Anakin stopped breathing, McKie told detectives. He said he “freaked out” and violently shook the boy to try to get him breathing again, the documents said.

At one point during questioning, however, McKie said he killed the boy, according to the documents. He said he was frustrated with all the doctor’s appointments and extra treatment Anakin, born three months premature, required.