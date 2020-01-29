Man charged with five felonies in shooting outside liquor store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in connection with a shooting Monday outside a liquor store has been charged with five felonies.

Alexander Horton, 21, is due in court Wednesday afternoon to be arraigned on multiple firearm offenses, according to court records.

Police said Horton and another man became involved in an argument outside Tommy’s Liquor on South Chester Avenue.

Horton entered his vehicle and fired at the other man as he drove out of the parking lot, according to police. The man was not hit.

Officers arrested Horton at his home several hours later and recovered a firearm.