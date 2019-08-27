Man charged with DUI in crash that killed bicyclist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged with DUI in a deadly crash involving a bicyclist who made an unsafe turn in front of his vehicle, according to court documents.

The two misdemeanor charges filed last week against Luis Antonio Gomez, 56, allege he was driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 percent when he collided with a bicyclist July 23.

The bicyclist, Crystal Phillips, 44, died two days later at Kern Medical from “blunt injuries,” coroner’s officials said.

Police said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Baker Street.

Gomez was driving south in the No. 1 lane of Baker Street at about 30 mph, and Phillips was riding north along the west side of the road when she “suddenly” turned in front of Gomez, according to court documents.

The two collided. Phillips was rushed to Kern Medical while officers questioned Gomez.

An officer noticed Gomez had red, watery eyes and there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. Gomez said he had drunk two 24-oz. cans of Budweiser, the documents say.

Two breath tests administered to Gomez showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 percent, the documents say, above the state legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Gomez was arrested and booked. His next court hearing is scheduled Friday.