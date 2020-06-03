Man charged with driving into Bakersfield protesters pleaded no contest 2 years ago to attacking person with tire iron: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 31-year-old man accused of driving through a crowd of protesters last week pleaded no contest to a felony two years ago for attacking another person with a tire iron, according to a court document.

Michael Tran is currently in custody on $525,000 bail on suspicion of attempted murder and violating probation after numerous cellphone videos captured footage of a vehicle that police say was driven by Tran accelerating into a crowd of protesters Friday evening on Truxtun Avenue.

It’s not his first brush with the law.

On June 13, 2018, Tran got into an altercation during which he threw his cellphone at the other person, according to a probable cause declaration filed by police. He left the business where the altercation occurred and retrieved a tire iron from his vehicle.

Re-entering the business, Tran struck the victim several times with the tire iron, the document says. He also grabbed several canned beverages from the store’s refrigerator and threw them at the victim.

“Tran’s daughter who was present during the altercation was almost struck by the items being thrown by Tran,” an investigator wrote in the document. “If she was struck by the items it could have caused great bodily harm to her.”

Tran pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation, court records show. Charges of willful cruelty to a child, second-degree burglary and battery on a person were dismissed.

Inmate records show Tran is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in the new case.