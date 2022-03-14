BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accused copper wire thief whom a private investigator referred to as “Public Enemy No. 1” in the agriculture business was charged Monday with 48 felonies and five misdemeanors.

Christopher Williams, 46, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Williams has at least nine prior felony convictions and has warrants out for his arrest in San Luis Obispo County.

“It seems to be Mr. Williams is quite active between two different counties,” Ponce said.

Williams is due back in court April 12.

Williams and his 16-year-old son were arrested Thursday after a chaotic vehicle chase through orchards and paved roads, sheriff’s officials said. His truck eventually became disabled and Williams and his son ran, deputies said. They were taken into custody hours later.

Private investigator Steve Urner, of Urner Investigations, had been hearing about a massive amount of copper wire theft occurring in the agriculture community. A friend who works for Pipkin Detective Agency out of Fresno, which contracts with Wonderful and other large companies, provided him information, as did a sheriff’s detective who chased Williams Wednesday but lost him in the Wasco area.

“This guy, Christopher Williams, is probably Public Enemy No. 1 in the ag business, and I would say, if we’re talking two counties, we’re probably talking over a million dollars in damage or thefts,” Urner said after Williams’ arraignment.

Urner said on Thursday he drove through Shafter, Wasco, Lost Hills, Buttonwillow and other areas where Williams is known to hang out. He found Williams’ truck, Williams and his son in a field behind the Buttonwillow truck stop at Interstate 5 and Highway 58.

Urner notified authorities who began to converge on his location. Before Williams could be surrounded, however, he and his son got in their pickup and took off.

They tore through orchards with law enforcement and Urner following. Urner said he got a flat tire but was able to point deputies in the direction he last saw Williams’ pickup.

He later heard about the arrests.

“He’s in custody,” Urner said. “The party’s over.”