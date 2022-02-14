Man charged with 2020 Lamont homicide appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing a man whose body was found near Lamont in 2020 appeared in court Monday to face charges including first-degree murder.

Dion Thomas, 20, had his arraignment postponed to Feb. 23. In addition to murder, he’s charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm on a person and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He’s held on $1.7 million bail, according to court records.

On Oct. 30, 2020, deputies were dispatched to a report of a body lying in the roadway near the intersection of Edison and Muller roads. The body was identified as that of Garcia, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle that hit Garcia was found in a nearby orchard, according to sheriff’s officials. He had been shot, officials said.