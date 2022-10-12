BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man caught on video throwing punches at the head of a man lying on the ground outside a Taft Fastrip has been charged with two felonies, court records show.

Chester Lewis Goff III has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery with serious injury and assault with force likely to result in great bodily injury. He’s due back in court Oct. 24.

Booking photo from Taft Police Department of Chester Lewis Goff III.

Goff is out of custody on $25,000 bail, records show.

The beating occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the Fastrip at 903 Kern St., Taft police said. The victim, identified by family as Gordon Wehunt, 50, suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Police arrested Goff, 37, after several witnesses identified him, according to reports.