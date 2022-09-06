BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with two counts of murder in a shooting last month at the Vagabond Inn admitted to being the gunman and said he also tried to shoot his mother, according to newly-released court documents.

Vicente Niko Williams said he shot a man in a laundry room because he was “mad” then attempted to shoot his mother in the parking lot but hit another woman, according to reports filed by Bakersfield police investigators.

“During the interview, Vicente Williams was unable to express why he was mad and shot the victims who he did not know and had not had any disputes with,” an investigator wrote. Williams denied using drugs but said he hadn’t slept in a couple days. A warrant was obtained to draw his blood for drug testing.

Williams, 23, is charged with two counts of murder and a charge of attempted murder. He’s held without bail and due back in court Sept. 27.

The victims have been identified as Cristobal Rojas Hernandez and Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga, both 40. Mayorga was pronounced dead an hour after the Aug. 14 shooting and Hernandez the next day.

According to the documents, Williams told police he had been told to leave his job — where he also slept — earlier that day. He walked along Brundage Lane near Highway 58 and found a gun which he placed in his waistband. Then he took a bus to visit his mother at the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street.

After taking a brief nap in a laundry room, Williams awoke angry and shot a man in the head who was also in the room, he said according to the documents. He told police he went outside and tried to shoot his mother but “grazed” Mayorga instead.

He briefly chased his mother before running into a field and tossing the gun, according to the documents. He later led police to the gun.

“Vicente Williams disclosed he is diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia and had not taken his medication from (sic) some time,” an investigator wrote.

Williams’ mother told detectives she was with her son as they charged a cellphone in the laundry room. She said she left the room to get a charger from a car and heard gunshots. Then she saw him at the car window.

“She said she saw him point the gun at her but he started doing something weird with it” and she ran, the documents say.