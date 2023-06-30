BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has granted entry to a mental health diversion program for a man charged with six counts of attempted murder in a shooting on Taft Highway.

Kurt Sibila was granted entry after the defense asked he receive in-house mental health treatment at the Greater Los Angeles Department of Veterans Affairs, said District Attorney’s office spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga. No specifics were provided regarding the treatment Sibila would receive, she said.

“The law requires the provider of the mental health treatment program to provide regular reports to the court, the defense and the prosecutor on the defendant’s progress in treatment,” Gonzaga said. “Because the charges in our case are a felony, the case may be diverted for a maximum period of two years.”

If Sibila breaks the law during diversion, criminal proceedings may be reinstated, Gonzaga said. The court will dismiss the charges if he successfully completes the program.

Sibila admitted firing eight or nine rounds from a handgun the morning of Feb. 11, claiming he was shooting back at unknown assailants, according to court filings. Investigators said no evidence was found of any shooter other than Sibila. A man reported he was shot in the leg, and vehicles were hit, filings said.

Sibila told investigators he was an airborne Ranger and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. A search of Sibila’s semi-truck turned up a 12-gauge shotgun, four boxes of 12-gauge ammunition and multiple magazines containing .45-caliber ammunition, according to the filings.