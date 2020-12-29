Man charged in shooting at East Bakersfield bar that led to deputy-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes in connection with a shooting at an East Bakersfield bar in mid-December that led to a chase where a deputy shot and wounded the suspect.

Henry Rodriguez, 39, faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, recklessly evading a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. He’s held on $1.25 million bail.

According to a probable cause declaration, a deputy patrolling Niles Street just before midnight Dec. 12 saw a fight and heard a gunshot outside the bar Stella’s Sandtrap. A man, later identified as Rodriguez, entered a blue Toyota, left the parking lot and sped east on Niles. The deputy activated his overhead lights and siren and followed.

Rodriguez ignored the deputy and continued driving but lost control and hit a sign as he tried turning onto Normandy Drive a few blocks from the bar, sheriff’s officials and the declaration say.

Officials said Rodriguez left the car and ran, and the deputy chased him on foot. Rodriguez “actively resisted arrest” and the deputy shot him in the area of Niles Street and Shalimar Drive, according to the declaration.

Deputies found a handgun loaded with nine rounds in the Camry, the declaration says.

The person shot outside Stella’s Sandtrip, interviewed at Kern Medical, said he was in a fight in the parking lot when he was shot in the back, according to the document. A witness to the shooting told investigators the man who fired the shot was the same person who fled in the Camry.