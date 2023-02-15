BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week made a court appearance Wednesday in another case.

Elijah Jene Sanchez, 21, smiled and waved at a news camera as he was arraigned on charges of drug possession and threatening a public officer. In a separate case, Sanchez is accused of shooting a man in the head early Feb. 9 on West Lerdo Highway near Shafter Avenue. The victim survived.

Sanchez is due back in court in Shafter on Feb. 23 on charges of attempted murder, assault with a gun and carrying a loaded gun without registration. He’s being held on $1.3 million bail.