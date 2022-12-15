Kevan Brown is charged with murder in a northwest Bakersfield shooting.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on behalf of a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in northwest Bakersfield.

Kevan Brown, 40, was ordered held without bail after defense attorney Jared M. Thompson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in the death of Jack Owen Early Jr., 57. Brown’s next hearing is scheduled Feb. 22.

Deputies dispatched Tuesday evening to Cranbrook Avenue found Early suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s officials. He was declared dead at the scene. No other details were released by the sheriff’s office.

Brown has no prior criminal record in Kern County, according to court records.

Cranbrook Avenue is north of Norris Road and west of Fruitvale Avenue.