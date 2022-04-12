BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities say poured Super Glue and leather dye on his girlfriend and threatened to douse her in gasoline and set her ablaze is believed to have died, a judge said.

David McGowan was scheduled for a hearing Tuesday morning where attorney Mark Raimondo would take over his case from the Public Defender’s office.

Judge David Zulfa, however, said he had received information McGowan “has most likely passed away.” He postponed the hearing two weeks and, if the death is confirmed, charges will be dismissed.

Sheriff’s officials had not confirmed the David McGowan charged in the standoff is the same David McGowan who died late last month in a crash on Rosedale Highway west of Renfro Road.

On March 10, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 2500 block of Nord Avenue, in northwest Bakersfield, and found a woman outside with dye on her clothing who appeared frightened, according to court documents. She said McGowan, her boyfriend, had threatened to set her on fire.

McGowan refused to come out, deputies said. He was later found hiding in the backyard and taken into custody.

Prosecutors charged McGowan with four felonies — spousal abuse, making terroristic threats and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon — and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

He posted bond and was released following his March 14 arraignment.