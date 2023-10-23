BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged with two counts of murder in a March shooting that left two people dead in east Bakersfield.

Javier Mejia, 37, was arrested late last month in the shooting deaths of Cesar Antillon Munoz, 50, and Elidia Solis De Mejia, 45, according to sheriff’s officials. The two were pronounced dead at the scene on March 18 on Lexington Avenue, south of Niles Street and east of Sterling Road.

There are no other suspects, officials said. Held without bail, Mejia has a preliminary hearing scheduled in December.