BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of three men arrested in the fatal shooting of a Fresno State student at a Delano park two years ago appeared in court Monday.

Jonathan Gutierrez, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the shooting that killed Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez, 19, and wounded another person.

The formal arraignment of Gutierrez was postponed to March 21. He’s held without bail.

Delano police said Kevin Gonzalez and Alexander Carrillo, both 18, were also arrested. Charges were not listed against them as of late Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Cesar Chavez Park on Jan. 2, 2020.