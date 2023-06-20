BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges have been filed against a man accused of running a stop sign in a hit-and-run crash in Oildale that killed a motorcyclist.

Bryan Lee Stetson, 51, was charged Tuesday with gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death, according to court records, and is scheduled to be formally arraigned at 3 p.m.

The crash occurred May 28 when Stetson, driving a Jeep Liberty, ran a four-way stop at Airport Drive and Petrol Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The Jeep hit a motorcycle, throwing its rider, Glenn Patterson, 62. He died June 1 at Kern Medical.

Officers said Stetson drove away but was eventually linked to the crash and arrested June 15.