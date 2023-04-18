BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 29-year-old man accused of killing two men on South Union Avenue was released from prison the week before and is a member of the Mexican Mafia, according to a court document.

Brian Castellon admitted to shooting the two men, according to the filing, and also admitted to attempting to carjack another person and afterward breaking into a home where he threatened to kill the residents if they didn’t give him the keys to a vehicle. He admitted firing at the residents when they tried to leave, the filing says.

Castellon, 29, is being held without bail.

A probable cause declaration filed in Superior Court says he was released from prison April 5. He admitted to being an active member of the Mexican Mafia, the filing says, and is from the Los Angeles area.

The shooting happened the evening of April 12 in the 1200 block of South Union Avenue. The wounded men were pronounced dead at Kern Medical, the filing says.

According to the declaration, Castellon ran from the shooting scene and tried to carjack someone at South Union Avenue and Adams Street. The driver told authorities he believed Castellon was going to shoot him and he sped away.

Castellon then entered a home on Adams Street by breaking a back window, according to the declaration. He held the residents at gunpoint and ordered them to hand over keys to a vehicle, the document says.

According to the declaration, Castellon was unable to drive the vehicle. He saw the residents get in another vehicle and shot at them, the filing says.

Deputies arrested him shortly afterward. Castellon was in possession of a handgun with no serial number, according to the declaration. He’s due back in court April 27.