Man charged in death of 2-year-old has trial postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy had his trial date postponed to next month.

A Superior Court judge granted the postponement Thursday in the trial of Kaleb Kessinger as his attorney, David A. Torres, is currently in trial on another case.

The new trial date is March 2.

Kessinger, 22, and his former girlfriend, Ayled Chavez, were arrested in April 2018 on suspicion of killing Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez. The two dumped the boy’s body in the Kern River Canyon, later returning to bury it, according to court documents.

Chavez was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to willful cruelty to a child in exchange for the dismissal of charges of murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death. It’s expected she will testify against Kessinger.

In a separate incident, Kessinger also faces trial on charges he stole $1,200 from his grandfather and stashed guns for the benefit of the West Side Crips gang. The trial date on those charges is the same for the charges filed in the death of Ramon.