Man charged in deadly Tupman stabbing said he acted in self-defense: reports

TUPMAN, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of stabbing two men — one fatally — during a fight last month said he believed the other men were intent on kidnapping him and he acted in self-defense, court documents say.

But the girlfriend of Alan Oaks told sheriff’s investigators Oaks pulled a knife on her and grabbed her in a headlock to stop her from leaving when the two men intervened. Oaks stabbed the other men, killing 55-year-old Taft resident Danny Wayne Barham, according to sheriff’s reports.

Oaks, 43, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He has a hearing scheduled Monday.

Deputies were dispatched the afternoon of Aug. 21 to a house on Moose Street and found two men with multiple stab wounds, including one with injuries to his head, back and chest. One of the men said “Alan” stabbed him, according to the documents.

Oaks’ girlfriend provided a statement to detectives regarding what happened. She said she and Oaks had dated about a month, and during the past two weeks he had become increasingly hostile toward her and accused her of lying.

The girlfriend told investigators Oaks told her he was coming to her house, and she called a friend to come over because she was afraid he would become violent. When Oaks arrived, she went to a bedroom with him and they argued.

The friend arrived, and Oaks slammed the bedroom door and drew a knife, the woman told investigators. She said she yelled that Oaks had a knife then tried to run to the bathroom to escape through a window.

Oaks grabbed her in a headlock and told her he was going to use her as a shield when he left the room, according to her statement in the documents.

The friend and another man got the bedroom door open, and one of them discharged a fire extinguisher into the room. The two men and Oaks then fought.

The woman told detectives she had difficulty seeing because of the powder from the fire extinguisher, but there was blood “everywhere.” She said one of the men chased Oaks from the house, and Oaks got into his pickup and left.

Deputies arrested Oaks later that evening. He’s held on $1.5 million bail.