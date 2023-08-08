BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The three bikers kept to themselves and didn’t cause trouble when they visited La Mina Cantina the night of Sept. 16.

But after they left, security guards told police, a group consisting of two men and three women approached them in the parking lot and a fight broke out. The guards said they tried to break it up but pepper spray filled the air and gunshots sounded soon after, according to their statements contained in newly-released police reports.

The melee ended with one biker wounded and another, Heron Bravo Sepulveda, 47, dead.

The shooter and his group fled. In the following months, police reviewed surveillance video, social media accounts and interviewed witnesses, serving multiple warrants.

In June, they arrested Raymond Gallegos on murder and gun charges. Gallegos, 37, is being held without bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled next month.

One witness, when presented with a photo lineup, pointed to Gallegos’ photo and said he was 80 to 90% certain he was the shooter outside the southwest Bakersfield restaurant and bar, according to the reports.

Investigators noted Gallegos closely matched the gunman’s description, and a Volkswagen Jetta spotted on surveillance footage was later determined to be used by him, the reports say.

The wounded victim told police neither he nor his companions had any connection to outlaw motorcycle gangs, and rode only as a hobby.

The same can’t be said for Gallegos.

Police said they reviewed multiple photos of him posing with members of the Hells Angels and wearing clothing in support of the biker gang, according to the reports. They also found a message thread on social media from May of last year related to Gallegos’ “membership with the Eastside Bakers criminal street gang and Hells Angels’ recruitment,” the documents said.

“My bro is ES im (sic) ES . . . My bro did time in Folsom for us . . . For ES . . . That’s facts!,” investigators say “Ray Gee,” believed to be Gallegos, wrote. Ray Gee goes on to write, “From our hood . . . We lower land Silver back gorillas . . . ES! . . . Pops was Loma . . . I respect and am Loma.”

Another person, their account named redacted, responds, “Click click bang bang it’s all about the Loma Gang!!!” the reports say.

At the time of his arrest, Gallegos had a domestic violence case pending against him. He has since pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of spousal battery and carrying a concealed firearm in public, court records show.