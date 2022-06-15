BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of driving a pickup that ran a red light in northeast Bakersfield and collided with another vehicle, killing its driver, told police he fled the scene because he’s not licensed, according to court documents.

David Comonfort Alvarez, 28, has pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run causing death, giving false identification to police and driving without a license in the May 28 crash that killed Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56.

According to the documents, witnesses said a Dodge Ram allegedly driven by Alvarez was traveling westbound on Highway 178 when it ran a red light at about 8:40 p.m. and hit a vehicle driven by Barber as it attempted to turn east onto Highway 178 from Alfred Harrell Highway. Barber, the sole occupant, died at the scene.

The Ram continued west on 178 until it became disabled in a dirt field on the north side of the roadway, the documents say. Its driver got out and ran.

Police conducted a records check and attempted to contact the pickup’s registered owner. They got a hold of someone — the name is redacted — who said Alvarez had been driving the Ram and was hiding from police, according to the documents. They provided officers with an address.

Officers went there and found Alvarez sleeping in an attached building at the back, according to the documents. Alvarez initially gave police a false name, reports say, but eventually admitted his involvement in the crash.

“David Alvarez admitted to me that he was the driver/sole occupant of the suspect vehicle at the time of the collision and that he fled from the scene immediately after the collision because he feared going to jail because he does not possess a valid driver’s license,” an investigator wrote.

The light had been green but cycled to red just before he entered the intersection while traveling 65 mph, Alvarez told police according to the documents. He said he couldn’t brake in time to avoid a collision.

Afterward, Alvarez said, his only concern was to “escape” and avoid police, according to the documents.