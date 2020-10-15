Man charged in deadly Beale Park shooting accused of shooting, injuring girlfriend months earlier

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Months before he allegedly shot and killed a man in Beale Park, Tyequez Shamar Baker was wanted by authorities in connection with the shooting of his girlfriend.
Newly-released court documents say police arrived at an apartment complex the evening of June 9 to find a woman bleeding from gunshot wounds to her face and left arm. She was taken to Kern Medical, where she was listed in critical but stable condition and survived.
A witness heard an argument from the girlfriend’s apartment in which Baker, also known as “No Sense” or “Lil No Sense,” said, “I got something for you,” according to the documents. A gunshot immediately followed that statement, the witness told police.
Baker, 20, was seen running from the area by several people who identified him in a photo lineup, the documents said.
After eluding authorities throughout the summer, Baker was arrested Sept. 17, three days after he allegedly gunned down 26-year-old Glenn Earl Henderson Jr. at Beale Park.
Between both cases, Baker’s bail is set at $2.1 million. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, inflicting bodily injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.
Additionally, Baker has a misdemeanor spousal abuse case pending from 2019, according to court records. He’s due back in court Oct. 22.