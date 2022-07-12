BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man faces a 20-year prison term after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and three other felonies filed in connection with a deadly shooting last year.

James Randle pleaded no contest Monday to the manslaughter charge, attempted murder and two counts of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to court records. Four other charges, including first-degree murder, were dismissed.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 8.

Police arrested Randle about a week after the Aug. 11 shooting on Tyree Toliver Street that killed Terry Laray Herron, 46, and wounded another man. Both men, struck while inside a vehicle, were East Side Crips members, reports say.

More than 20 shell casings were located in the street, northwest of the vehicle.