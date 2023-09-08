BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old man is facing charges including manslaughter stemming from a rollover crash in January that killed a passenger, according to court records.

Romieo Narvaez was speeding and became involved in a brief pursuit with Arvin police before the Jan. 14 crash, authorities said. Police called off the chase because of high speeds and road conditions.

About 30 minutes later, Narvaez crashed at Herring Road west of Edison Road, police said. Alondra Alvarez, 20, was thrown from the car and died at the scene, and three other occupants were injured, investigators said. None wore a seat belt.

Narvaez has pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge and two other felony charges filed in connection with the chase, and is being held on $575,000 bail, records show. A bail review is scheduled for next week.