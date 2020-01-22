Man charged in crash that killed 9-year-old said he’d been drinking, witness told police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 9-year-old boy fled the scene because he’d been drinking, according to witness statements made to police.

One witness told officers Evaristo Perez Nunez returned home the morning of Jan. 7 and appeared to be stressed, according to court documents. The witness said Nunez told her he’d been involved in a crash.

Officers later contacted another witness who said Nunez had called him early that morning and told him he’d been in a crash but left the scene because he’d been drinking beer, the documents said. He left his SUV at the scene.

Nunez, 32, has pleaded not guilty to hit and run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, among other charges. He’s due in court Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. when Nunez drove past a posted stop sign, failing to yield to southbound Cottonwood Road traffic that had the right of way, according to police.

He collided with another vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries to Emiliano Hernandez, police said. Two other children and two adults in the other vehicle were also injured. Nunez was the sole occupant of his 2004 Cadillac Escalade, police said.

Contacted by police, Nunez claimed his SUV had been stolen but he never reported the crime to police. He ran when officers attempted to arrest him, and “physically and violently resisted arrest” as officers took him into custody, the documents said.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

Nunez remains in custody on $1 million bail.