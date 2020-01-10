Man charged in crash that killed 9-year-old claimed his vehicle had been stolen but he didn’t report it: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 9-year-old boy said he’s the owner of the car involved in the collision but claimed it had been stolen, according to a newly released police report.

Evaristo Perez Nunez, however, never attempted to report the car as stolen, according to the probable cause declaration filed in the case. The declaration says Nunez has no driver’s license or insurance, and police found an open bottle of liquor in the car.

A witness told police Nunez called them and admitted he’d been involved in the crash.

Nunez, 32, is held on $1 million bail in connection with Tuesday’s crash that occurred at Cottonwood and Pacheco roads. He has pleaded not guilty to hit and run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, among other charges.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. when Nunez drove past a posted stop sign, failing to yield to southbound Cottonwood Road traffic that had the right of way, police said.

His actions caused a collision that resulted in the death of Emiliano Hernandez, who was traveling in the other vehicle, police said. Two other children and two adults in the other vehicle were also injured.

Nunez left the scene, police said, and was later found at his residence. He fought with three officers as they attempted to arrest him, “causing visible injury and hemorrhage to one officer,” according to the declaration.

Nunez is next due in court Jan. 22.