Man charged in crash that killed 3 on New Year’s Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed three of his passengers has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is due in court this afternoon.

Adam Teasdale faces three counts of the manslaughter charge and a single count of DUI causing bodily injury in connection with the New Year’s Eve crash. Five people were in the vehicle, and both Teasdale and a fourth passenger received minor injuries, police said.

Killed were Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20. They were thrown from the vehicle upon impact.

Police said Teasdale drove a vehicle that hit a tree in a center divider at the intersection of Brimhall Road and Jewetta Avenue. The crash happened about 11:15 p.m.